A woman is baffled to find mud in her car. Three days later she talks to a naked man in her trunk

On Saturday, TikToker Bethany Coker opened her car to find mud caked all over her seat. She was completely baffled. "On today's episode of what the actual fuck," she says in the first video below. "It looks like someone rolled around in fucking mud and got into my car." She figured someone slept in her car overnight and then left. (As a side note, the cleaning job she does on the seat is most satisfying.)

Things got even stranger three days later, on Tuesday, when she spotted a non-aggressive weirdo crouching behind the console in the back of her car (second video below). "Why are you in my trunk, and are you naked?" she asks. "Yeah," he said, about being naked. "It's a rite of passage" he "explained," adding that he's "the son of the pope."

Finally, the most absurd scene comes at the end of her second video, where all you see are his hairy legs sticking out of the trunk. He asks if he can put his pants on, to which the police, who are not at the scene, say they'd appreciate it.

Later one of the cops tells Coker, "I'll tell you, in my whole career, I've never come across anything like that." Yeah, neither have we.