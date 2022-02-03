Bloody flesh fell from the heavens during the Kentucky Meat Shower of 1976

On the morning of March 3rd, 1876, The Kentucky Meat Shower bamboozled the small town of Rankin, Kentucky. During this incident, chunks of red mystery meat fell from the sky and onto a family's farm. The meat came down in different shapes and sizes, ranging from 2 by 2 inches to 4 by 4 inches. It all fell within a 100-by-50-yard area.

Although confused by the falling meat, the people went ahead and ate some of it as a means of trying to figure out where it had come from. They also bottled a chunk of it and sent it to a laboratory. Neither of these testing methods brought forth any sure answers, but there are some theories. The most popular theory is that a group of startled vultures regurgitate their meal in unison after taking off into the sky. The tests suggest that the meat may have been either beef, lamb, deer, bear, horse, or even human.

Sources:

Kentucky meat shower – Wikipedia

The Mystery of the Kentucky 'Meat Shower'