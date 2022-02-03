Las Vegas bar demanded $4,000 payment from employee robbed at gunpoint

Edward Parker (42) was bartending at The Lodge at Hualapai in Las Vegas in 2020 when an armed robber came in and stole $3900 from the bar. A few hours after the traumatic incident the bar owner made Parker sign an agreement to pay the bar back by taking $300 from his paycheck until the amount was paid off. Parker was later fired from The Lodge because he took a pre-approved vacation.

Now Parker is suing The Lodge for taking advantage of him while he was in a fragile mental state.

From 8 News Now Las Vegas:

Video of the incident obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team shows an armed man coming into The Lodge at Hualapai on the morning of Dec. 4, 2020. Edward Parker, 42, was working at the bar when the robber demanded money. Parker, holding his hands in the air, gives the armed man money from the register and cash sitting on the bar, the video showed. The business is on Hualapai Way near Desert Inn Road in Summerlin. "It's December 2020. We're in the middle of COVID," Parker said. "People are fighting for jobs left and right. I suppose I let the idea of having a steady job with steady income cloud my judgment."

It's no surprise that The Lodge was "one of several Las Vegas Valley bars accused in a 2016 lawsuit of shorting employees a portion of their pay."