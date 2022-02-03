These Twin Peaks Georgia Coffee Commercials were directed by David Lynch in 1993. The commercials feature many Twin Peaks characters such as Dale Cooper, Lucy, Andy, and The Log Lady. The four commercials were aired only in Japan. They were made after Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, and tell a four-part story with Dale Cooper as the main character. The music of Angelo Badalamenti is used throughout the commercials. I'm now in the mood for a damn fine cup of coffee.
Watch these Twin Peaks coffee commercials directed by David Lynch and air in Japan
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Coffee
- Japan
- twin peaks
In this old video, Shakira sees a camera phone for the first time
When Colombian singer Shakira encountered a camera phone for the first time when she was in Japan (20 years ago?), she wanted reassurances that the phone didn't work in America, because she predicted that paparazzi would abuse the technology. But professional paparazzi stuck with SLRs and Shakira got used to picture phones. She might even… READ THE REST
There is an army of Kewpie Dolls in this Tarako spaghetti commercial
These commercials for Tarako Spaghetti have put me in a Kewpie Doll-induced trance. The first commercial features an entire army of Kewpie dolls that bounce around the room and sing, while children eat their Tarako. In the second commercial, a UFO appears above a beach, and more of the adorable dolls emerge from it. I'm… READ THE REST
Survey: 85% of international students unable to enter Japan say their mental health has deteriorated
In a survey of 3,115 students who have been unable to enter Japan for study 58.4% say their mental health has "significantly declined" and 26.2% say it has "slightly declined," according to Japan Today. David Rossi, who runs a company in Japan for international students, announced the findings at a press conference. Rossi said the government… READ THE REST
Prevent eye strain and use your phone like a computer $22 screen magnifier
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. A lot of the technology we have today overlaps with other pieces of tech. What really is the difference between a cell phone and a tablet? Or a tablet and a… READ THE REST
Get the tools you create your own beautiful tracks with this $40 music production courses
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If creating your own tunes is up your alley, grab the Complete 2022 Music Producer Bundle and learn how to do it the right way from the professionals. With more than 500 lessons and 80 hours… READ THE REST
This heated dog bed is perfect for travel, home, or anywhere your hound needs warmth
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Between guarding the home against the dangerous gang of neighborhood squirrels, chasing its own tail, and offering (many times unsolicited) tongue baths to his humans, your pooch is absolutely pooped. And, while… READ THE REST