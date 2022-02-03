Watch these Twin Peaks coffee commercials directed by David Lynch and air in Japan

Popkin

These Twin Peaks Georgia Coffee Commercials were directed by David Lynch in 1993. The commercials feature many Twin Peaks characters such as Dale Cooper, Lucy, Andy, and The Log Lady. The four commercials were aired only in Japan. They were made after Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, and tell a four-part story with Dale Cooper as the main character. The music of Angelo Badalamenti is used throughout the commercials. I'm now in the mood for a damn fine cup of coffee.