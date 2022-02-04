Avenatti guilty of defrauding Stormy Daniels

Lawyer Michael Avenatti was today found cguilty of stealing $300,000 from his former client, Stormy Daniels, who was paid $130,000 in hush money by Donald Trump, her former client. Avenatti, already convicted of attempting to extort fashion brand Nike, now faces a lengthy stay in federal prison.

Avenatti represented her in her successful bid to throw out the non-disclosure agreement and helped negotiate an $800,000 (£591,000) advance for her 2018 book Full Disclosure. But prosecutors showed that, unbeknownst to Ms Daniels, he forged her signature on the publishing contracts and directed almost $300,000 (£225,000) from her literary agent into his coffers. Avenatti fired his court-appointed attorneys in the case and chose to represent himself.

For me "Avenatti 2020"—especially the above cartoon by DaylieKartunes—represents the zenith of "Resistance Liberal" thinking about Trump and his prospects.