Dark patterns in games

Dark Pattern Games describes the tricks used to make games compulsive and profitable: once hallmarks of clever design, many of these qualities have gone rotten in the age of monetization, social networking and intentional research into what turns us into virtual addicts.

Definition: A gaming dark pattern is something that is deliberately added to a game to cause an unwanted negative experience for the player with a positive outcome for the game developer.

The site also highlights "healthy" games that don't employ so many behavior-manipulating dark patterns.