Lore is a podcast that explores the dark origins behind common folklore

One of my favorite ways to unwind in the evening is to sketch and listen to podcasts, and Lore has been my go-to lately. It's a podcast that dives deep into the origins of common folklore and explores everything from bigfoot to ghost stories to the creepy histories behind various superstitions. I just listened to episode number 190: All That Glitters, which covers multiple stories about some eerie things that have happened in Hollywood's past. I like that the stories are both spooky and educational. The episodes cover folklore from all over the world, and I learn something new and interesting each time I listen.
From the Lore website:
"Lore is an award-winning, critically-acclaimed podcast about true life scary stories. Lore exposes the darker side of history, exploring the creatures, people, and places of our wildest nightmares. Because sometimes the truth is more frightening than fiction."