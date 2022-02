I'm excited to finally get to share news of a new Netflix show from friends Jimmy DiResta and John Graziano (along with Pat Lap and Paul Jackman).

Called Making Fun, each week, these four master makers are challenged by children to bring crazy kid ideas to life. Apparently (and maybe not surprisingly, given their half-pint taskmasters), lots of farts and unicorns seem to be involved.



Making Fun will premier on Netlix on March 4th.



Image: Screengrab