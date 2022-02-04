Small pieces of glass found in some Kit Kat bars

Nestle South Africa has "discovered the presence of small pieces of glass" in some of their Kit Kat bars and have "initiated a voluntary recall," according to Business Insider. The company says the glass was found in their "finger" and "mini" bars — but not in any that contain milk or dark chocolate — during safety checks.

From Business Insider:

It does not yet know if chocolates with glass made it onto store shelves.

"To date, we have not received any complaints or reported injuries," it said in a statement on Thursday. "We are taking this action out of an abundance of caution having discovered the presence of small pieces of glass during our quality and safety checks."

"We are currently investigating what went wrong."