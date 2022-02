Cracked's "Roger" is a real straight shooter known for telling it like it is in their Honest Ads series. ​So, he's been enlisted to share the truth about the "exciting world of non-fungible tokens" in If NFTs Were Honest.

What if NFT collections like Bored Ape Yacht Club, Azuki, CloneX, and other such stupid crap were actually honest about what they were?

Perhaps you'd just like to wear that Roger NFT?

screengrab via Cracked/YT