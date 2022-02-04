The martial arts of Africa

Devin Nealy

While Africans can dominate in the world of MMA, kung fu flicks and the legacy of Bruce Lee mean people tend to correlate martial arts with Asia. It's more accurate to say that Africa isn't known for modern martial arts. In the video linked above, Home Team History explores the tradition of African martial arts and the various forms it took across the continent. If you're like me and enjoy fighting and history, give the video a watch. 