This animation combines drawing and live-action in an incredible way

Fantoche is an experimental animation by the artist BLU. The short features animated paintings superimposed over a live-action space, bringing the empty room to life. I love the way that the characters in this short interact with the walls and floor of the space they're painted on, like when one of the creatures eats a real-life piece of paper off the wall. Brilliant!
