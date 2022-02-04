Watch the ultraviolent Peanuts parody, "Bring Me The Head of Charlie Brown"

What if Sam Peckinpah had made a Peanuts television special? It might be like "Bring Me The Head of Charlie Brown," a 1986 film made by CalArts student Jim Reardon, who went on to work on The Simpsons and WALL-E.

The three-minute film is made to look like a trailer for Peanuts special in which the Great Pumpkin puts a bounty on Charlie Brown's head, and the Peanuts all try to kill the insufferable blockhead. Even Snoopy takes a shot at Brown, biting his arm off. But when Charlie Brown acquires a Travis Bickle mohawk, the tables are turned and we get treated to a highly stylized bloodbath.