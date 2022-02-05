A babydoll takes a bullet to the head in this airgun safety PSA

Popkin

This 2014 PSA put out by "Safer Scotland" warns that airguns are not toys by demonstrating what happens when a babydoll gets shot in the head. The PSA reveals a sweet little doll, and then an image of an airgun. Then, it shows the grisly reality of what will happen when the two things are paired: the doll's plastic head will crack open, and inside you will find a strawberry jam-like substance.