Begotten is a terrifying silent horror film from 1989

Begotten is a 1989 experimental silent horror film by Edmund Elias Merhige. The film explores death and rebirth, as well as themes of the occult, religion, and mythology. The entirety of the film is pretty grainy and shot in black and white, which gives it an abstract look that makes it even creepier.

Important influences on this film include artist Antonin Artaud and philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche, as Merhige felt their ideas and philosophies hadn't been fully explored in film yet. The film was originally set to be a theater performance with live dancing and music, but there wasn't enough funding to support this option.

The plot: