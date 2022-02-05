ITSOFOMO is a multimedia experience of spoken word, video, and a "mutantrumpet"

Artist David Wojnarowicz collaborated with composer Ben Neill in 1989 to create ITSOFOMO, a distinguished multimedia performance. Originally a live performance, ITSOFOMO exists as a video piece now, too. The intense and poetic dynamic between sound and imagery in this piece keeps me coming back to it.

The performance included spoken word, music, and multi-channel video projections. During the live performance, Neill played the "mutantrumpet", an electro-acoustic hybrid instrument he invented. The artwork explores topics such as death, spirituality, technology, and the accelerating AIDS crisis of the time.

