Internet-watchers report that a significant number of Joe Rogan episodes vanished from Spotify late on Friday— the traditional time for corporate action that one doesn't want widely reported. Rogan's been in the spotlight lately for constantly featuring quacks and other misinformation on his show—a simmering scandal brought to a boil by a viral supercut of all the times he's used the N-word. You can't call the parody video below prescient, exactly—if anything it's testatment to just how obvious it was that this was how things were going to go.
Joe Rogan episodes disappear from Spotify
A big archive of chiptunes fits inside this little synth
How many chiptunes can the Retrocade Synth contain? All of them! [Jack]'s RetroCade synth is connects directly to the Papilio One 500k FPGA. All the classic chiptune ICs can be emulated in this FPGA including the Commodore 64 SID chip, and an Amiga MOD player. Being a follow-up to [Jack]'s previous FPGA YM2149 project, he also… READ THE REST
Old radio broadcast equipment
The Equipment Archive Section of The Broadcast Archive has the good stuff: the hot glass, studio hear, RCA equipment, monitors… [via Hacker News] READ THE REST
Forced by shortages to sell chipless ink cartridges, Canon tells customers how to bypass DRM warnings
Printer ink company Canon was forced by the silicon shortage to sell cartridges without the DRM chips used to dissuade customers from using third-party tanks. Accordingly, it is reportedly telling customers how to bypass its "genuine" ink bullshit. (translation) We value you as a customer and a constant user of Canon products. Due to the… READ THE REST
