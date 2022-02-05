Joe Rogan episodes disappear from Spotify

Internet-watchers report that a significant number of Joe Rogan episodes vanished from Spotify late on Friday— the traditional time for corporate action that one doesn't want widely reported. Rogan's been in the spotlight lately for constantly featuring quacks and other misinformation on his show—a simmering scandal brought to a boil by a viral supercut of all the times he's used the N-word. You can't call the parody video below prescient, exactly—if anything it's testatment to just how obvious it was that this was how things were going to go.