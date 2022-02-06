How to guarantee your email will be categorized as spam

Rob Beschizza

Want to send an email but want to make sure it doesn't get read? Try Adnan Aga and Taylor Tabb's Straight 2 Spam, a single-serving website that generates "invisible" text packed with spammy buzzwords. Copy, paste, send.

Click the button below👇 to copy a nasty ❌ ooey ❌ gooey ❌ spam-keyword filled invisible message 🔤 for your email that you totally sent on time ⏰ but the 🐦 dodo-brain 🧠 won't see it because they didn't check their spam folder 📂 (Just make sure you're not in the recipient's address book 📇, or all bets are off 🙅‍♀️)

Note that anyone using plain-text email readers will see the spam content. There are potentially unseen consequences for actually using this, I suppose, but also plenty of Ron Swansons out there willing to embrace them.