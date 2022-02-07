Lauren Beukes' time-traveler serial killer novel "Shining Girls" is coming to Apple+

Honestly, I'm not sure what to make of this trailer to Shining Girls, the forthcoming thriller series based on Lauren Beukes bestselling novel of the same name.

I was stunned by the originality, writing, and storytelling of the novel and have been anxious to see what Silka Luisa (the show's writer-creator) and Elizabeth Moss (who plays the main character, Kirby) do with it.

Lauren herself is one of the Executive Producers and says that she is very pleased with the resulting series. She posted on social media:

The Shining Girls TV show just got its air date! 29 April, Apple TV. I can't tell you how brilliant this show is, how smart and true to the twisty heart of the book, while being its own thing too. I'm so proud to see it coming to the screen with an incredible creative team, including showrunner Silka Luisa, and Elisabeth Moss who not only stars but also directs and exec produces. I cannot WAIT for you all to see this.



Fingers crossed.

