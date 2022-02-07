Map of celebrity NFT shenanigans

It's been noted of late that celebrities are hawking NFTs, and that their behavior while doing so is odd and creepy. Exhibit 1 is a viral clip of Paris Hilton and Jimmy Fallon's stilted discussion of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, "the longest 77 seconds" in media history.

There's something about the clip that gets under the viewer's skin. Hilton's and Fallon's is a specific discomfort not experiened by normal people. They know they don't understand what they're talking about, they know being in that position invites catastophic consequences on live television, and they know the show must go on all the same. But most of us don't know much about any of those things, so we just see something "profoundly unsettling" suggestin unseen priorities and expectations.

Max Read did the work: it turns out the celebs you're seeing doing this are all linked to a particular agency that's deep into NFTs, and some of them are investors themselves.