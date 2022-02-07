The Art Life is a documentary about the formative years of David Lynch's life

David Lynch takes us through the formative years of his life in The Art Life, a 2017 documentary by Jon Nguyen and Rick Barnes. Inside his home studio, Lynch shows us his artwork and tells fascinating stories about his childhood in small town America, his early film work, and more.

One reason I love Lynch's artwork so much is because it has always felt like a glimpse into to another world, and so it's fascinating to hear him talk about the pivotal moments in his life that led to certain artworks and ideas. I'm so glad this film shows the wide range of mediums that he experiments with beyond film, as his drawings, paintings, sculptures, and ideas are all explored in depth in this movie.

"I think every time you do something, like a painting or whatever, you go with ideas and sometimes the past can conjure those ideas and color them, even if they're new ideas, the past colors them." — David Lynch