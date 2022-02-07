You can buy these nicely packaged placebo pills

In the latest issue of the Recomendo newsletter, Kevin Kelly wrote about some placebo tablets he bought to "meet an emergency need of a placebo:

The weird thing about placebos is that they work similar to the substances they replace. The science shows there is some positive effect with these simple inert pills. There is even a small proven effect when the patient knows they are placebos! With that in mind some folks administer placebos to themselves. Because they have a positive effect I also found it useful to have a small bottle of placebo pills around to meet an emergency need of a placebo. These are gel capsules of inert fiber stamped with the logo of Zeebo. — KK