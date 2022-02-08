80-year-old nun gets prison for stealing $835,000 from California elementary school

The first sentence of this DOJ press release gets better and better as you read it: "A nun who was the principal of a Catholic elementary school in Torrance was sentenced today to 12 months and one day in federal prison for stealing more than $835,000 in school funds to pay for personal expenses, including gambling trips."

Interestingly Sister Mary Margaret Kreuper (80) was ordered to pay only $825,338 in restitution. This means she made a profit of about $10,000. Who says crime doesn't pay?

From the press release: