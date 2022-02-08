Florida man has string of bad luck after losing his car at a bar

All a Florida man wanted to do was find his car, but instead he nearly got killed by a traveling train and was then arrested near a forklift and a fruit stand after asking for help. Here's the story.

The 38-year-old gentleman lost his car after visiting a bar so he did the logical thing and stole one, later claiming he needed it to find his own. He then drove the stolen vehicle over train tracks and got the car stuck. Seeing a train approaching, he jumped out of the car and scurried out of harm's way, seconds before the train struck the car and threw it into a nearby house, where people were sleeping (fortunately nobody was injured).

This should be the end of the story, but it's not. Remember, we're in Florida.

The man, still looking for his own car, then spotted a forklift and fruit stand and, after vandalizing the business, he attempted but failed to steal the forklift.

At this point, he decided maybe an officer could help him locate his car, so he flagged one down. He was then arrested.

From AP: