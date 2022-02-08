Gentleman robs company that specializes in security cameras

A gentleman in South Nashville cut a fence and broke into the headquarters of Pro Systems, a company that specializes in security cameras. The thief absconded with $20,000 worth of goods. Unsurprisingly, police quickly apprehended the man who was easily identified on surveillance footage.

According to WKRN, "Pro Systems was able to recover most of the materials that were stolen and are now discussing new ways to be proactive when it comes to protecting their business."

Hard to say if this event is good press or bad press for Pro Systems.