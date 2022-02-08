"Giant chainmail box" used to dry out house slowly dissolving in Scottish rain

The Hill House is an example of revolutionary post-Victorian architecture that anticipated the late 20th century from the vantage point of 1902. Unfortunately, the experimental concrete structure is located in an extremely bad environment for experimental concrete: the west coast of Scotland, where it rains 190 days a year. After a century slowly "dissolving like an aspirin in a glass of water", the building is now under a colossal metal shelter (and surrounded by mesh) to dry it out before they apply an appropriate sealant to remediate the building with.

In the meantime, the shell structure—always intended to be temporary and recyclable—affords unique up-close views of the architectural wonder from its gantries. The drying will take 15 years.