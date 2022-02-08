Lost debut album from Godspeed You! Black Emperor finally leaks

The Canadian post-rock band Godspeed You! Black Emperor has always had a sort of mythical status in rock circles. But their debut album, All Lights Fucked on The Hairy Amp Drooling, has held an even more uniquely mythical position within that oeuvre. The alleged 1994 recording was only ever released on cassette, on which only 33 copies were supposedly ever made.

Two songs believed to be from the album were leaked in 2013, according to Stereogum, but now someone has finally (allegedly) dropped the whole 68-minute, 24-track opus on YouTube for the first time ever. While it hasn't necessarily been verified as the fabled post-rock legend, it's certainly convincing enough.

All Lights Fucked On The Hairy Amp Drooling by Godspeed You! Black Emperor [Archive.org]

Did Godspeed You! Black Emperor's Long-Lost Cassette Finally Leak? [Matt Bobkin / Exclaim]