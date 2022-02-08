Trump tells supporters to boycott DirecTV if it follows through on plans to drop One America News Network

MAGA folk hate boycotts. But if Kandy Korn Kaligula wants a boycott, his worshippers will jump into action.

Today, the octogenarian ex-beauty pageant impresario issued the following declaration: "If AT&T/DirecTV cancels OAN, I hope that everyone will boycott and cancel DirecTV. It is a very popular channel, far more popular than most would understand, and they are being treated horribly by the Radical Left lunatics running the networks."

The Hill says OAN "holds an audience that is not large enough to be tracked by Nielsen Media Researchers."

OAN, as you probably know, is a far-right news channel that traffics in conspiracy theories, anti-scientific Covid-19 claptrap, support for the January 6 coup attempt, and baseless lies about election fraud. It's currently fighting two defamation lawsuits from different voting machine companies. OAN also unsuccessfully sued Rachel Maddow for saying "the most obsequiously pro-Trump right-wing news outlet in America really literally is paid Russian propaganda" on her MSNBC show.

Trump already has one sycophant boasting that he's canceled his DirecTV subscription — Rand Paul, the senator who told students that lying is a good way to get ahead, and who was the butt of many of Trump's personal attacks during the 2016 Presidential campaign. "Why give money to people to hate us?" said Paul.

It's unclear how DirecTV will survive without Mr. Paul's money.