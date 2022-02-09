In Pittsburgh this week, a maintenance crew dug a massive hole in a road to repair a water main problem. While they were working, they watched a car drive around the "road closed" signage and traffic cones only to fall into the hole. Ooops.
Car drives around road closed sign and falls into a massive hole in the street
