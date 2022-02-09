Chart of words known better by men than women, and vice versa

Taffeta. Aileron. Peplum. Chignon. According to a survey, men are more likely than women to know the definition of "aileron," and woman are more likely than men to know what "taffeta," "peplum," and "chignon" mean. This chart shows more of these words.

In the dataset we selected, each word was judged on average by 388 participants (282 from the USA and 106 from the UK). The percentages of people indicating they knew the word ranged from 2% (for stotinka, adyta, kahikatea, gomuti, arseniuret, alsike, . . .) to 100% (. . . , you, young, yourself, zone, zoned).

(As a bonus for the commentors who enjoy the opportunity to post that Star Trek monster gif, the study calls women "female participants" and men "male participants.")