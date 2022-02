Paper engineer PaperPaul has been creating fantastic pop-up versions of classic memes. He's making a full "Pop-Up Book of Memes" that will never be for sale as it is a fair use art project. Above is an updated video showcasing his creations thus far.

Only his Dumpster Fire card and This Is Fine card are available for purchase.

I hope the book, an edition of one, ends up in a museum someday. Here's the mock-up: