Is this the weirdest pop song intro of all time?

In this Rick Beato video, he introduces and breaks down the weird and wonderful intro to Steely Dan's 1977 Aja track, "Josie." Turns out, there was apparently even a class at Berklee dedicated to this song/intro.
Image: Screengrab
