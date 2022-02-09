Oscar Screener Piracy, 2003-2022

Rob Beschizza

Andy Baio is updating his spreadsheet of Oscar screener leaks for this year's batch, which offers some peculiar pandemic-flavored stats (for example, Dune leaked more than a month before it was even on general release, let alone bagging 12 Academy Award nominations). He's been doing this so long there's now "a mind-numbing 20 YEARS of piracy data!"