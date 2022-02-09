Trevor Noah explains why Rogan's "Planet of the Apes" slur is even worse than his use of the n-word

I watched Joe Rogan's bizarre non-apology about making racist statements on Sunday, and his explantion for why he said a Black neighorhood was like the "Planet of the Apes" made no sense. Rogan said he "wasn't being racist," he was "just being entertaining."

In the video below, Trevor Noah explains that the two aren't mutually exclusive. You can make a racist joke and your racist friends will think you are funny. There's really no getting around the fact that using the term "Planet of the Apes" about Black people is as racist as you can get, and the fact that Rogan won't own up to it tells you a lot about his character.

Noah really nails Spotify's true colors near the end of the clip: