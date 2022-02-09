Georgia's gift to Congress, the ever bright-as-a-space-laser Marjorie Taylor Greene is certain Nancy Pelosi has souper secret police force.
Watch a Congressperson from Georgia describe her fear of Nancy Pelosi's "Gazpacho" police and their souper spy work
- nazis i hate these guys
