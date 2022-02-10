List of words known better by UK people than U.S. people, and vice versa

Related to yesterday's post about words known better by men than women, and vice versa, here are words that people in the UK know better than U.S. people and vice versa. I knew only a word or two on the UK side, and all but one or two on the U.S. side.
UK-known words unknown to most people in the US:
tippex
biro
tombola
chipolata
dodgem
yob
gazump
abseil
naff
kerbside
plaice
judder
chiropody
korma
bolshy
quango
pelmet
brolly
chaffinch
escalope
U.S.-known words unknown to most people in the UK:
manicotti
ziti
tilapia
garbanzo
kabob
kwanza
crawdad
hibachi
sandlot
acetaminophen
tamale
kielbasa
conniption
chigger
tomatillo
provolone
albuterol
staph
goober
luau