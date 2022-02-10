List of words known better by UK people than U.S. people, and vice versa

Related to yesterday's post about words known better by men than women, and vice versa, here are words that people in the UK know better than U.S. people and vice versa. I knew only a word or two on the UK side, and all but one or two on the U.S. side.

UK-known words unknown to most people in the US:

tippex

biro

tombola

chipolata

dodgem

yob

gazump

abseil

naff

kerbside

plaice

judder

chiropody

korma

bolshy

quango

pelmet

brolly

chaffinch

escalope

U.S.-known words unknown to most people in the UK:

manicotti

ziti

tilapia

garbanzo

kabob

kwanza

crawdad

hibachi

sandlot

acetaminophen

tamale

kielbasa

conniption

chigger

tomatillo

provolone

albuterol

staph

goober

luau