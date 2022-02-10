Make your own "Standard Bathroom Malodor", as developed by the US government

Gareth Branwyn

This didn't turn out to be the "military grade" stank of all stanks that Nile had hoped for, but this US government-developed formula for a gut-churning crap/garbage/fart smell would certainly make a righteous stink bomb.

Previously on Boing Boing.

Image: Screengrab