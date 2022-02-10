Plane forced to make emergency landing after man throws a fit about another passenger stealing his DNA with a syringe

A gentleman aboard a flight from New York to Orlando reportedly took offense at the passenger behind him because he thought she was helping herself to his DNA by jabbing him with a hypodermic needle. He allegedly responded by threatening to kill everyone on board, including an infant. Six men restrained him, and he was arrested after the plane landed in at Raleigh-Durham International in North Carolina. Neither the woman nor the baby is suspected to be involved in the plot to steal the man's DNA.

-Emergency landing in North Carolina on Frontier Flight F9 1335



-Citizens arrest



-Guy started flipping out saying the lady behind him was sticking him with needle to steal dna

-Said he'd smack every mf on this plane

-Threatened a baby

-Said he'd kill everyone on this plane pic.twitter.com/0kYiDYMlod — GOTC (@GOTC86994727) February 10, 2022