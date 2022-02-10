Plane forced to make emergency landing after man throws a fit about another passenger stealing his DNA with a syringe

Mark Frauenfelder

A gentleman aboard a flight from New York to Orlando reportedly took offense at the passenger behind him because he thought she was helping herself to his DNA by jabbing him with a hypodermic needle. He allegedly responded by threatening to kill everyone on board, including an infant. Six men restrained him, and he was arrested after the plane landed in at Raleigh-Durham International in North Carolina. Neither the woman nor the baby is suspected to be involved in the plot to steal the man's DNA.