A gentleman aboard a flight from New York to Orlando reportedly took offense at the passenger behind him because he thought she was helping herself to his DNA by jabbing him with a hypodermic needle. He allegedly responded by threatening to kill everyone on board, including an infant. Six men restrained him, and he was arrested after the plane landed in at Raleigh-Durham International in North Carolina. Neither the woman nor the baby is suspected to be involved in the plot to steal the man's DNA.
Plane forced to make emergency landing after man throws a fit about another passenger stealing his DNA with a syringe
