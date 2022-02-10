Studio Ghibli of Totoro and Kiki fame opening a new theme park in November

The Ghibli Museum, celebrating the work of Hayao Miyazaki through exhibits, sculptures, and film screenings, was one of my favorite destinations when I last visited Tokyo. Now, the studio is opening a theme park in November! Ghibli Park is under construction in Aichi Earth Expo Memorial Park, two hours from Kyoto. From CNN:

When it opens in November, three of the five planned areas will be ready. The main one is Ghibli's Grand Warehouse, an indoor facility that will house artifacts and exhibits from films including the Robot Soldier from "Castle in the Sky," the Cat Bus from "Totoro," and another recreation out of the "The Secret World of Arrietty."

A second area, "Hill of Youth," features the antique shop from "Whisper of the Heart" and another recreation from "The Cat Returns." And the third is Dondoko Forest with a full recreation of Satsuki and Mei's house from "My Neighbor Totoro" and a Totoro-themed playground.