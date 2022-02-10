The Cuckoo Clock is a captivating minature world by Vered Aharonovitch

The Cuckoo Clock is a 2019 solo exhibition by artist Vered Aharonovitch. This four-minute video of the project gives a tour of a fantastic miniature house and little clay people who live inside of it. Some of the tiny, handmade characters even move around on motors. A young girl is digging a hole in the yard to bury a dead rabbit which lays in the dirt beside her, an old man runs on a contraption that resembles a hamster-wheel, and some of the characters even move through the rooms on a track. I can't get over the incredible level of detail in this artwork.