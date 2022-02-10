The 'Steve Urkel' cast iron waffle iron is sold out but bless his weed brand for offering it in the first place

You didn't know you needed a very stoned-looking Jaleel White as Urkel cast in a waffle iron and now you'll have to hunt for one on the collectors market, or Goodwill, I think both are likely. The ItsPurpl website suggests they may re-stock this wonder of kitchen tools again, and you can sign up for an email notification if they become available.

ItsPurp:

THE ONLY WAY TO DO A WAFFLE IS WITH A THROWBACK CAST IRON˛˜MOST˜ FOLKS DON'T UNDERSTAND A REAL QUALITY WAFFLE UNTIL THEY ADD ˜FIRE˜ AND ˜FLIP˜ THE IRON. OUR LIMITED EDITION ITSPURPL WAFFLE IRON WILL SEND YOU INTO MUNCHIE HEAVEN

These apparently also come with a velvet bag, emblazoned with the stone Urkel face, for storage.