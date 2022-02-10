Toto's Africa performed using Majora's Mask in-game instruments

Bigfatfrown covers Toto's Africa entirely with instruments in The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask.
"I bless the rains down in Termina."
Bigfatfrown covers Toto's Africa entirely with instruments in The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask.
"I bless the rains down in Termina."
Stafford, England's Trentham Monkey Forest hired Marvin Gaye impersonator David Largie to sing some sweet soul to the monkeys and hopefully encourage sexy time among the animals. Video below. Probably more a PR stunt than anything else but still, Marvin Gaye and monkeys? What's not to love. Let's get it on. Facility director Matt Lovatt's… READ THE REST
The Canadian post-rock band Godspeed You! Black Emperor has always had a sort of mythical status in rock circles. But their debut album, All Lights Fucked on The Hairy Amp Drooling, has held an even more uniquely mythical position within that oeuvre. The alleged 1994 recording was only ever released on cassette, on which only… READ THE REST
British-Zulu musician Nandi Bushell, age 12: This one is for you Professor Peart. I wanted to try a @rush song that would really challenge me. I watched an interview where the Professor said Tom Sawyer 'remains so difficult to play'. So I thought I would give it a try. It's actually really fun to play.… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. You've set the picnic table with your signature grilled cheese sandwiches freshly prepared for your family. The tents are entirely constructed, ready for a cozy night of sleep in the mountains.… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Whether you're looking for a job you can do from home or want to secure a higher salary in your position down the road, learning to program is an excellent opportunity… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Traditionally, laptop stands are convenient for making your hands and wrists comfortable while typing or correcting the height of a desk that's too short for you. But they're rigid and, if… READ THE REST