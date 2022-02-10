Watch: Texas GOP candidate stumbles after admitting she thinks it's wrong that kids can't laugh at "the transgenders"

Texas House candidate Shelley Luther, a former school teacher and arrested salon owner, doesn't like "transgenders" because they make her feel uncomfortable. And whats more, we're not allowed to laugh at them! But oops, maybe she didn't meant to say that part out loud.

Speaking at a forum on Saturday in northeast Texas, the unfiltered Republican said, "I am not comfortable with the transgenders. The kids that they brought in my classroom, when they said that this kid is transgendering into a different sex, that I couldn't have kids laugh at them, like I couldn't have, umm …"

Shelley cut herself off and went silent for a long, awkward five seconds, as if thinking, "Holy moly, did I really just say that?"

While regaining her composure she quickly decided to carry on by playing the victim-blaming card. " … like other kids got in trouble for having transgender kids in my class, that's why I vote for school choice."