Watch the trailer for Jurassic World Dominion in which humans and dinosaurs live together in harmony (not really)



"We not only lack dominion over nature, we're subordinate to it," says Dr. Ian Malcolm.

From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures.

This film may mark the end of this trilogy, but according to producer Frank Marshall, the Jurassic period is far from over:

"We're going to sit down, and we're going to see what the future is," Marshall told SlashFilm. "We have that wonderful series, 'Camp Cretaceous' on Netflix. We obviously want to make quality, good movies with great storytelling, great writers and directors, but we're definitely looking to do more in the 'Jurassic' world."