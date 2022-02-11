France maneuvers to keep Macron's DNA out of Russian hands

Good news! France has ensured that Putin can not commission a giant army of clone Macron's to use in their coming invasion of Ukraine.

Reuters:

But two sources who have knowledge of the French president's health protocol told Reuters Macron had been given a choice: either accept a PCR test done by the Russian authorities and be allowed to get close to Putin, or refuse and have to abide by more stringent social distancing.

"We knew very well that meant no handshake and that long table. But we could not accept that they get their hands on the president's DNA," one of the sources told Reuters, referring to security concerns if the French leader was tested by Russian doctors.