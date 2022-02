What makes bassist Charles Berthoud so great, besides his talent, is how versatile he is, from his one-string-bass playing to his electric bass-bowing to the incredible way he plays the bass like a banjo.

Today Berthoud, donning a shaggy wig and tinted shades, shows us what a funked up version of Stayin' Alive would sound like if it were "the hardest song in the world" to play.