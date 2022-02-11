Auralnauts gives us a wonderful example of 80s-ifying current entertainment, with Boba Fett. Warning, however, there is more Boba Fett in this trailer than the entire, actual series.
If 'The Book of Boba Fett' was an 80s adventure show
