In new ad, Arizona candidate shoots at actors playing Biden, Pelosi, and Mark Kelly

Carla Sinclair

Republican Senate candidate Jim Lamon hopes to unseat Sen. Mark Kelley (D–AZ) with the help of an ad set in the Wild West days in which he, sporting a sheriff's costume, scares Kelly, President Joe Biden, and Nancy Pelosi out of town by shooting weapons out of their hands.

In 2011, Kelly's wife, former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ), was shot in the head, making Lamon's distasteful showdown ad all the more appalling.

Political ads by Republicans glamorizing violence against Democrats is a growing trend, with disgraced general Michael Flynn, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R–CO), and Rep. Paul A. Gosar (R–AZ) among the GOP who have created their own weapon-waving videos.