Man says Qanoners told him his wife was a child sex trafficker working for the CIA, so he shot and killed her

Troy Burke (45) says he shot his wife in the head three times in the head because his Qanon compatriots told him she was a transgender child of President Biden involved in a CIA child sex trafficking ring.

Burke is one of many Qanoners who kill people who don't share their politics. From Insider:

For some reason the judge declared Burke not guilty by reason of insanity, even though Qanoners pride themselves on being very stable geniuses.