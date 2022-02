In this Salvador Dalí home movie, the iconic surrealist can be seen playing with a kitten, a rake, and an animal skull. While holding the tall rake in one hand, he puts the animal skull on like a mask and peeks out from behind the bushes to entertain a friend.

This short home movie was filmed on the terrace of his villa in Port Lligat, Costa Brava, Spain when Dalí was 50 years old. He had a great sense of fun, and it seems he would have been a blast to hang out with.